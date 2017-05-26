Gales Ferry man leads police on a pursuit, arrested for more than just speeding

Jordan Lacey was arrested for leading police on a pursuit through Ledyard and tossing away a loaded gun. (Ledyard police)

A police pursuit through Ledyard led to the arrest of a man on more than just speeding charges.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Jordan X. Lacey of Gales Ferry on Thursday.

Police said they clocked the driver of a 2005 Audi sedan going more than 30 mph over the speed limit on Shewville Road.

When they tried to stop the driver, he fled and struck two other vehicles in the process.

The driver sped down Route 214 toward the center of Ledyard and turned onto Spicer Hill Road near Saw Mill Road. There, police said the driver threw away a loaded 9 mm pistol. It was discovered in the roadway by a passerby.

He then sped across Spicer Hill Road and turned onto Route 11 heading back toward the center of town.

When the driver returned to Route 214, he braked in traffic and caused a Ledyard police cruiser to hit him from behind.

The Audi spun around and was accidentally struck by a second cruiser. Both vehicles were undrivable after the collision.

Police said they surrounded the Audi at that point and took Lacey into custody.

Lacey was one of three people in the vehicle; however, he was the only one arrested.

No one was hurt.

Lacey was charged with unreasonable speed, engaging an officer in a pursuit, evading responsibility, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, fifth-degree larceny, stealing a firearm, possession of a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle and possession of a high capacity pistol magazine.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.