Man accused of murdering his wife in Ellington ordered to tell court what he did with her money

The Ellington husband, who is accused of killing his wife at their home, is being ordered to tell the court what he did with the money he got after his wife's death.

A judge continued the case of 40-year-old Richard Dabate during a court appearance on Friday. Dabate, who has, will be back in court on June 16.

Richard Dabate has already pleaded not guilty to killing Connie Dabate and tampering with evidence. Connie Dabate was killed at the couple's home two days before Christmas in 2015.

A judge wants to know what Richard Dabate did with the money. He got from his wife's estate and has 60 days to let them know that.

According to probate paperwork, Richard Dabate received almost $77,000. Most of it was from his wife's personal injury claim when she was involved in a car accident.

On Thursday, a judge appointed a new executor to Connie Dabate's estate. Her sister will now take over. Richard was removed due to this pending case.

Richard Dabate posted his $1 million bond by putting up real estate and some money.

It took investigators more than a year to name Richard Dabate as the suspect. Police said they arrested Richard Dabate after finding too many inconsistencies with his account of what happened.

Also, key information from Connie Dabate's Fitbit contradicted Richard Dabate's timeline of events. He claimed an intruder broke into the home, killed his wife and tied him up.

The couple has two children together and according to the arrest warrant, Richard Dabate was seeing another woman while he was married and fathered her child.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.