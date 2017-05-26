Man accused of murdering his wife in Ellington sees case continued

A man charged with murdering his wife in their Ellington home saw his case continued during a court appearance on Friday.

Richard Dabate, 40, will be back in court on June 16.

Richard Dabate has already pleaded not guilty to killing Connie Dabate and tampering with evidence.

He posted his $1 million bond.

It took investigators more than a year to name Richard Dabate as the suspect.

The murder happened a few days before Christmas in 2015.

Police said they arrested Richard Dabate after finding too many inconsistencies with his account of what happened.

Also, key information from Connie Dabate's Fitbit contradicted Richard Dabate's timeline of events.

He claimed an intruder broke into the home, killed his wife and tied him up.

Richard Dabate was due in court in Ellington.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.