Governor orders flags to half staff, suspends highway construction for Memorial Day

U.S. and Connecticut flags will be brought to half staff on Monday to mark Memorial Day.

Gov. Dannel Malloy made the announcement on Friday to lower flags for the holiday.

Malloy said the flags will be lowered throughout the morning then raised to full-staff at noon.

He also said that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven, also known as the "Q Bridge," will be lit up with red, white and blue lights starting on Friday night and lasting through Monday.

"We are deeply grateful to the men and women of our military – as well as their families – for the sacrifices they have made and continue to make in order to protect the freedoms that make our nation the greatest country in the world,” Malloy said. “As we commemorate Memorial Day, I encourage every resident of our state to reflect on the thousands of heroes who, over the course of history, have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our Constitution and the values we hold dear."

Malloy also announced that all Connecticut Department of Transportation construction activity will be suspended to ease holiday travel.

The projects were suspended as of 6 a.m. on Friday and will start back up again on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Malloy said only emergency work would be performed.

“Memorial Day has traditionally been the unofficial start of summer and one of the busiest travel days of the year, and we do not want our state’s residents to worry about any additional delays because of roadwork this weekend,” Malloy said. “Connecticut has many great places to visit this summer season, and I encourage all of our citizens to plan ahead and drive safely.”

The DOT said it would be doing its best to minimize the impact of roadwork on travelers.

“We are now at the height of the construction season, with projects all around Connecticut," said DOT commissioner James Redeker. "Suspending work on a busy holiday weekend only makes sense.”

The DOT said it has been resurfacing 255 two-lane miles of state roads this season.

AAA predicted that the Memorial Day weekend would be one of the busiest for travelers in the last 10 years.

For details on the traffic situation, check out the WFSB traffic map here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.