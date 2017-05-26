High school honors fallen heroes

Families of those who died in service to the country were honored at a high school in Deep River. (WFSB)

A high school in Deep River is honoring fallen heroes who've made the ultimate sacrifice through serving the country.

Valley Regional High School held a ceremony on Friday, just days ahead of Memorial Day.

It paid tribute to the 14 young men from town who were killed in World War II.

Students gave speeches about each fallen hero.

In attendance were those heroes family members.

Eyewitness News was able to speak with them after the ceremony. While they called they are extremely proud, they called it a bittersweet day for them.

“It was wonderful, it was wonderful," said Althea Robida, whose brother was honored. "It was sad and it was happy. And I think it’s a glorious thing that they did and I think the kids sitting up there learned an awful lot.”

Also, at the high school is a memorial plaque with their 14 names and 14 trees planted in their memory.

