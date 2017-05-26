On ramp on I-84 eastbound in Southington closed after crash

An overturned tractor-trailer was causing traffic delays on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Southington on Friday. (CT DOT)

An overturned tractor-trailer was causing traffic delays on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Southington on Friday. (WFSB)

An overturned tractor-trailer was causing traffic delays on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Southington on Friday morning.

The crash was reported on the on ramp for exit 28 around 10:45 a.m.

There were no injuries in the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

To avoid traffic in the area, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.