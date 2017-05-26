Sources: American Flight Academy likely to close

Police in East Hartford have released their investigative report, including 911 calls, from the deadly plane crash that happened in October.

One person was killed in a plane crash in East Hartford in October (Nancy Blackmer)

Sources told Eyewitness News that a flight school in Connecticut is to close after two deadly plane crashes that involved planes from the flight academy.

The American Flight Academy, which is also known as the Connecticut Flight Academy, will be shutting down, sources at Brainard Airport said. All indications point to it no longer operating.

Sources told Eyewitness News the reason behind the closing is no one has been seen at the school for the past three weeks. The American Flight Academy has been locked up.

Some planes have left the airport, but others remain on the property.

In October, Arian Prevalla, who owns the flight academy, survived a crash in East Hartford, in which a student pilot died. While investigators said the plane was brought down intentionally, the motive behind it is unclear. Prevalla told investigators the student wouldn't let him take control of the plane and fought with him.

Then, in February East Haven, another plane from Prevalla's flight academy was involved in a second deadly crash. The student pilot, 31-year-old Pablo Campos Isona died, his instructor was seriously injured after the Piper PA 38 they were in crashed.

The company will learn much more on June 1 that is when the rent is due. They're expecting a written notification that it's shutting down.

