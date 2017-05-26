Fairfield officer, Norwalk mayor's son booked for stealing drug evidence

A Fairfield police officer and the son of the Norwalk Mayor is accused of snatching evidence.

Police said Det. Stephen Rilling, 40, was charged with third-degree computer crime, second-degree larceny, second-degree forgery, possession of narcotics, false entry by an officer and tampering with evidence.

They said he took narcotic-related substances.

Police said they've been looking into the "misappropriation of drug evidence" which came to their attention last month. Rilling was placed on administrative leave for the duration of an internal investigation.

Stephen Rilling is the son of Norwalk Mayor Harry W. Rilling.

"Like too many other families in Connecticut, my son and our family are facing the effects of the opioid epidemic that is sweeping our state," Harry W. Rilling said in a statement on Friday.

Harry W. Rilling said his family learned their son "has a substance abuse problem brought on by prescription pain medication," over the past few weeks.

"He has accepted responsibility for his situation and is in therapy. We are proud of the way he is facing this problem and will continue to stand by him as he works toward recovery," Harry W. Rilling said.

Police said they have been carefully documenting heroin cases in the town to track trends, dangers, and actions. Once Rilling's case came to light, the department said it employed stricter evidence procedures. An audit of the department's evidence room found everything accounted for except for the items related to Rilling's case.

"We are a family who believes in the power of prayer. With prayer and hard work, Steve will get healthy and will move on with his life. This is a personal matter for our family and I will have no further comment," Harry W. Rilling said.

Stephen Rilling posted a $5,000 court-imposed bond.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.