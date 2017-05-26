PD: Man in critical condition after New Haven shooting

A 33-year-old man was in critical condition after police said he was shot in the back in New Haven on Thursday night.

Police said Starling Robert Cordero-Mackenzi, of New Haven, was found unconscious in the McDonald's parking lot on Kimberly Avenue around 10 p.m. Cordero-Mackenzi was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where police said he is in critical, but stable condition after surgery.

Police are asking for the public's help locating the people responsible for the shooting. The suspect was seen driving a champagne-colored or gray Jeep, which had New York license plates.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Police said calls may be made anonymously.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.