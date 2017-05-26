Police search for suspects who stole $12,500 bracelet from Old Saybrook antique shop

Police are looking for a bracelet valuved at more than $10,000. (Old Saybrook Department of Police Services)

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects who they believe stole a $12,500 bracelet in Old Saybrook.

Police said the theft took place at the Saybrook Antique Center, located at 756 Middlesex Turnpike in Old Saybrook, on May 24th at 3 p.m.

Police said the suspects, seen in images captured from surveillance video, are believed to be a Hispanic man and woman couple. Police described the couple as being in their early 30s, and having a slight accent.

Those with information on the couple, or the theft, are asked to contact Patrolman Andrew Brooks at (860)395-3142 or by emailing abrooks@oldsaybrookpolice.com.

