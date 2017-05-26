PD: Man assaulted and robbed while house hunting in Hamden

Police are searching for two suspects who police said assaulted and robbed a man who claimed he was house hunting on Thursday.

Police responded to First Street at 3 p.m. to a 46-year-old Norwalk resident who told police he was approached by two men who demanded money.

Police said the victim said one of the men said he was in possession of a gun. The men, police said, stole $230 before taking off on foot towards Warren Street.

The victim described the individuals as black men in their early 20s, between 5’4” and 5’6” and 130lbs.

Police said the area was canvassed, but a search for the suspects was unsuccessful.

Those with information on the suspects are asked to call the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Division at 203-230-4040.

