A mainly dry weekend, but some showers are expected!

A GOOD SOAKING RAIN…

Much of the state received 1-2” of rain since it all began yesterday. The heaviest rain fell last night. That’s when we also had some lightning and thunder in parts of the state. Here are a few rainfall totals from this recent storm: Fairfield 1.93”, Columbia 1.81”, Staffordville 1.68”, Bridgeport 1.40”, Enfield 1.23”, Willimantic 1.20”, Wethersfield 1.07”, Groton 1.02”, Meriden 1.01”.

Rain lingered through much of the afternoon in Northeastern Connecticut, but the rest of state had just a few scattered showers. Clouds held temperatures down quite a bit. Highs were mostly in the 60s, but the temperatures reached the 70s in Southwestern Connecticut where there was more in the way of sunshine. The temperature in Bridgeport was 75 degrees as of 4:00 pm.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The coastal storm that gave us a good drenching will move away to the east of New England tonight. There will be a few lingering showers this evening, they’ll end overnight. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will fall back through the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 48-55.

THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND…

It is the unofficial start to the summer season and most of the weekend is looking ok. The lower levels of the atmosphere will remain moist tomorrow and that means we can expect a lot clouds. However, there will be intervals of sunshine and we expect our weather to remain dry. Highs will be in the 60s to perhaps the lower 70s with enough sun. The normal high for May 27th is 74 degrees for the Greater Hartford area.

A weak disturbance aloft will pass close to Connecticut tomorrow night and it could produce a few showers especially in southwestern portions of the state. Any showers that do develop will be gone by dawn Sunday.

Sunday is looking good with partly sunny skies, light winds, and highs ranging from the 60s at the beaches to the low and middle 70s away from the coast. It’ll be a nice day for any outdoor activities that you may have planned.

Monday, Memorial Day, won’t be as nice. A dip in the jet stream across the Great Lakes will spread clouds and showers into Southern New England. At the surface, a front will stall to the south of Long Island while high pressure will be hunkered in near Nova Scotia. The result will be a cool maritime flow. Therefore, we expect a rather cool day for late May with highs only in the 60s. While showers are likely, we do not expect a washout by any means. Hopefully, showers won’t interfere with the parades and cookouts!

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s. A couple of showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening. We can expect similar conditions on Wednesday. By Thursday, the air will aloft will be cooler and a bit more unstable. Therefore, any sunshine will cause plenty of clouds to build up and there will be a pretty good chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s. By Friday, the atmosphere will stabilize and the risk of showers will be greatly reduced. We expect partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON…

NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, issued their forecast today for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

