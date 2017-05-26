Mainly dry Sunday, wetter Monday

THE REST OF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The “imperfect” but “acceptable” weather will continue...

Passing clouds tonight

Just as we witnessed today, passing clouds will often cover the sky tonight. There may also be a passing shower or two; however, that chance is quite small. The clouds will act as a blanket to some degree, helping to keep temperatures in the 50s in most towns overnight.

Partly sunny Sunday

Tomorrow will be similar to today. At times, we’ll enjoy partly sunny skies, while at other times there will be a lot of clouds and a few isolated showers. A developing southerly flow may actually help enhance the threat for showers as it brings in a little extra moisture into the atmosphere. We will otherwise have light winds, and highs ranging from the 60s at the beaches to the low and middle 70s away from the coast. Overall, the day will be a nice for any outdoor activities that you may have planned.

Showers Memorial Day

Memorial Day won’t be as nice. A dip in the jet stream will create a storm that will surge across the Great Lakes and that will spread clouds and showers into southern New England by Monday morning. At low altitudes, a front will stall to the south of Long Island while high pressure will remain positioned near Nova Scotia; the end result will be for a cool maritime wind to come from the east here in Connecticut. Therefore, we expect a rather cool day for late May with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

The timing for the bulk of the showers may not be the most opportune. The latest model runs suggest a mid-morning arrival, lasting until early afternoon. Hopefully, showers won’t interfere with the parades and cookouts, but they may, given the latest outlook on timing.

TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s. A couple of showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening. We can expect similar conditions on Wednesday. By Thursday, the air will aloft will be cooler and a bit more unstable. Therefore, any sunshine will cause plenty of clouds to build up and there will be a pretty good chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low and middle 70s. There still may be leftover residual instability Friday, too, so showers are still 9in the forecast. By Saturday, the atmosphere will stabilize and the risk of showers will be greatly reduced. We expect partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued their forecast today for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

