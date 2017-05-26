Showers Monday

THE REST OF MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The wettest part of the weekend will be Memorial Day, itself…

Clouds thicken up tonight

Even though we had a mainly cloudy situation all day, more clouds are on the way – more than we had today, anyway. A storm system will be approaching from the west and southwest while a secondary low develops southeast of New England. This storm will start to bring rain into eastern New York overnight and possibly spread a few showers into Connecticut well after midnight, closer to dawn. Lows tonight will be in the 50s as the rain encroaches the state from the southwest.

Showers Memorial Day

Memorial Day will likely be wet at times. The storm system approaching overnight will continue its path east, moving through the state during the morning and early afternoon. There is some model disagreement to the extent of showers that we will experience; some runs show scattered showers that would promise rain at times, but not an all-out washout, others show a period of steady and sometimes heavy rain moving through the state. Model output ranges from a couple hundredths of an inch to over an inch of rain, depending on the intensity and consistency of rain. More than likely, the day will be showery, with about a half inch of rain possible.

Regardless, we should expect a rather cool day for late May with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

The timing for the bulk of the showers may not be the most opportune. The latest model runs suggest a morning arrival, lasting until early afternoon. Hopefully, showers won’t interfere with the parades and cookouts, but they may, given the latest outlook on timing.

UNSETTLED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Tuesday will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s. A couple of showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening. We can expect similar conditions on Wednesday. The unsettled weather will be due to an upper-level low pressure system that will be moving across southern Canada, sending enough instability our way to create the showers.

DRY THURSDAY

We may get a dry day Thursday. A cool front will move through the state in the morning, which will send drier air into the state. This air will bring about a partly cloudy sky and mild weather. Highs will be in the 70s.

SHOWERS FRIDAY

There may be showers and thunderstorms Friday. A storm system will form along a stalled front in the Mid-Atlantic, then move due east into southern New England. Scattered showers will come, if not also a few thundershowers. We will have highs in the 60s, thanks to the cloud cover.

DRY NEXT WEEKEND

Partly sunny skies will come Saturday and most of Sunday. High pressure will push the last showers from Friday’s storm out to sea by early Saturday morning. It will also keep clouds from overtaking the sky till later Sunday. Then, as the high pressure center loses its grip Sunday afternoon, showers will start to come into the state as a new low pressure center comes closer. Highs both days will be in the 70s and lows will be in the 50s.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued their forecast today for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

