Road closed after serious Colchester motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash has closed down a road in Colchester on Friday evening.

According to State Police, Windham Avenue in Colchester is closed for a serious crash involving a motorcycle and car.

State police did not say how long the road would be closed for.

At least one person involved in the crash has serious injuries.

Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.