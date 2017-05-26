Hartford student honored with scholarship

David Witter is one step closer to becoming an officer. (WFSB)

A senior at Hartford Public High School is fulfilling a dream of one day becoming a police officer.

On Friday, one organization helped that David Witter get that much closer to making his dream come true.

Witter got a surprise he'll remember for the rest of his life from the Hartford Guardians. It’s a fraternal organization within the Hartford Police Department, which Witter has been a member the past two years.

"We were made aware of Mr. Witter writing an essay. The Essay was actually on Policing and Policing in this Community,” Officer Christopher White said. "I think more importantly was his attitude towards wanting to do the right thing, wanting to stand by the people in the community and to show that we are together and as a Police department itself we're not Separate."

Let David’s own words speak for himself.

"Many people especially in the community I come from think the police are the enemy because some do not live up to the ideal of protective service,” Witter said.

Witter has a dream to be an officer in blue just like his friends in the Hartford Police Department. On Friday, the Hartford Guardians awarded Witter an academic scholarship and gifts worth more than $500.

"Academic scholarship for your college of your choosing and along with that give you more police paraphernalia and officer Kenneth Small will present you with some other things,” White said.

"I thought my essay was just to go to colleges and stuff like that I didn't even know that my essay would like be presented out there to other people,” Witter said. “When I heard about them seeing my essay and wanted to talk to me about it. My experience about it that's when I was shocked."

