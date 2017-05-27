Parades and ceremonies to be held across state

Dozens of parades and ceremonies are schedule to be held across Connecticut to honor the memory of those who have served our country.

The list of event includes wreath layings, memorial ceremonies and parades.

SATURDAY

Middletown Grave Site Flags - Volunteers are need at the Veterans Cemetery on Bow Lane starting at 9 a.m.

- Volunteers are need at the Veterans Cemetery on Bow Lane starting at 9 a.m. Newington Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10:30 a.m. on the corner of East Robbins and Main streets

- Starts at 10:30 a.m. on the corner of East Robbins and Main streets Wethersfield Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 9 a.m. on State Street to Nott Street, Garden Street, Church Street and Main Street

- Starts at 9 a.m. on State Street to Nott Street, Garden Street, Church Street and Main Street Wethersfield Revolutionary War Encampment - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 211 Main Street

- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 211 Main Street West Haven Veterans Walk Dedication - 5 p.m. Veterans Walk of Honor at Bradley Point Park

SUNDAY

Ansonia Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 2p .m. from Nolan Field and proceeds down Wakelee Ave to Jackson Street, on to Main Street

- Starts at 2p .m. from Nolan Field and proceeds down Wakelee Ave to Jackson Street, on to Main Street Cheshire Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 1:30 p.m. along Route 10

- Starts at 1:30 p.m. along Route 10 Colchester Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 12:30 p.m. along Norwich Avenue to Main Street to the Town Green

- Starts at 12:30 p.m. along Norwich Avenue to Main Street to the Town Green East Hartford Memorial Day Ceremony - 6 p.m. in Bicentennial Square at the intersection of Scotland Rd and Hudson Street

- 6 p.m. in Bicentennial Square at the intersection of Scotland Rd and Hudson Street Enfield Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 1 p.m. along Route 5

- Starts at 1 p.m. along Route 5 Milford Memorial Day Parade - Stats at 2 p.m. along Broad Street

- Stats at 2 p.m. along Broad Street Milford Memorial Day Wreath Laying - Ceremony held in front of City Hall at 9:45 a.m.

- Ceremony held in front of City Hall at 9:45 a.m. Monroe Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 2 p.m. along Route 111 from Elm Street South to the Town Green

- Starts at 2 p.m. along Route 111 from Elm Street South to the Town Green New London Memorial Day Ceremony - Candlelight Vigil at the intersection of Bank and State streets.

- Candlelight Vigil at the intersection of Bank and State streets. Orange Memorial Day Parade - Starts 10:30 a.m. at the Orange Fairgrounds

- Starts 10:30 a.m. at the Orange Fairgrounds Seymour Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 11:30 a.m. along Route 67 to Main Street and then Broad Street

- Starts at 11:30 a.m. along Route 67 to Main Street and then Broad Street Shelton Memorial Day Ceremony - 7:30 p.m. at Shelton High School

- 7:30 p.m. at Shelton High School Woodbury Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 2 p.m. along Main Street

MONDAY

Andover Memorial Day Parade & Ceremony - Starts at 8:45 a.m. along School Road to Hebron Road for ceremony at Center Cemetery

- Starts at 8:45 a.m. along School Road to Hebron Road for ceremony at Center Cemetery Ashford Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10:30 a.m. along Westford Road

- Starts at 10:30 a.m. along Westford Road Berlin Memorial Day Parade - Stats at 9 a.m. along Farmington Avenue to Masserio Drive and then Veterans Way

- Stats at 9 a.m. along Farmington Avenue to Masserio Drive and then Veterans Way Bloomfield Memorial Day Ceremony - 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery

- 10 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery Bloomfield Memorial Day Parade - 11:30 a.m. along Bloomfield Avenue to Tunxis Avenue, Wintonbury Avenue, Jerome Avenue, Seneca Road and Park Avenue

- 11:30 a.m. along Bloomfield Avenue to Tunxis Avenue, Wintonbury Avenue, Jerome Avenue, Seneca Road and Park Avenue Deep River Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 9 a.m. along Main Street to River, High and Essex streets ending at Veterans Memorial Green

- Starts at 9 a.m. along Main Street to River, High and Essex streets ending at Veterans Memorial Green East Haven Memorial Day Ceremony - Ceremony to be held on the Town Green starting at noon

- Ceremony to be held on the Town Green starting at noon East Lyme Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 2 p.m. along Main Street

- Starts at 2 p.m. along Main Street Ellington Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 11:30 a.m. starting at the High School and proceeding to the Town Green

- Starts at 11:30 a.m. starting at the High School and proceeding to the Town Green Farmington Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 8:30 a.m. along Farmington Avenue

- Starts at 8:30 a.m. along Farmington Avenue Haddam Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 9:30 a.m. along Route 81

- Starts at 9:30 a.m. along Route 81 Hamden Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10 a.m. at the High School and continues to Miller Memorial Library

- Starts at 10 a.m. at the High School and continues to Miller Memorial Library Kent Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 9:30 a.m. along Main Street

- Starts at 9:30 a.m. along Main Street Madison Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10 a.m. on Boston Post Road

- Starts at 10 a.m. on Boston Post Road Mansfield Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 8:30 a.m. along Bassetts Bridge Road to Cemetery Road

- Starts at 8:30 a.m. along Bassetts Bridge Road to Cemetery Road Middletown Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10:30 a.m. along Main Street

- Starts at 10:30 a.m. along Main Street Meriden Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10 a.m. along Curtis Street onto Broad Street to East Main Street then to State Street

- Starts at 10 a.m. along Curtis Street onto Broad Street to East Main Street then to State Street Mystic Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 2 p.m. along Water Street

- Starts at 2 p.m. along Water Street Noank Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10 a.m. along Main Street

- Starts at 10 a.m. along Main Street Old Lyme Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 11 a.m. along Lyme Street

- Starts at 11 a.m. along Lyme Street Old Saybrook Dockside Wreath Laying - Ceremony held at 9 a.m. at Saybrook Point

- Ceremony held at 9 a.m. at Saybrook Point Old Saybrook Memorial Day Parade - Stats at 10 a.m. on Elm Street to Main Street

- Stats at 10 a.m. on Elm Street to Main Street Putnam Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10 a.m along Grove Street

- Starts at 10 a.m along Grove Street Shelton/Derby Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 9 a.m. on Howe and Wharf streets in Shelton and ends at Cottage and Elizabeth streets in Derby

- Starts at 9 a.m. on Howe and Wharf streets in Shelton and ends at Cottage and Elizabeth streets in Derby Simsbury Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 1 p.m. on Hopmeadow Street

- Starts at 1 p.m. on Hopmeadow Street Southington Memorial Day Ceremony - Flag raising to be held at the Southington Care Center at 9 a.m.

- Flag raising to be held at the Southington Care Center at 9 a.m. Southington Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10:30 a.m. along Liberty Street to Center Street to Columbus Avenue

- Starts at 10:30 a.m. along Liberty Street to Center Street to Columbus Avenue Taftville Memorial Day Ceremony - 10 a.m. Reading of Taftville residents killed during war time at Memorial Park (corner of Norwich Avenue & South B Street)

- 10 a.m. Reading of Taftville residents killed during war time at Memorial Park (corner of Norwich Avenue & South B Street) Torrington Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 9:30 a.m. along Main Street

- Starts at 9:30 a.m. along Main Street Unionville Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10:30 a.m.

- Starts at 10:30 a.m. West Haven Memorial Day Parade - Starts at 10:30 a.m. along Campbell Avenue

Continue to check back throughout the weekend as additional events will be added to the list as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.