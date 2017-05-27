Two killed in overnight crash on I-91 in Rocky Hill

Emergency crews blocking I-91 southbound Friday night in Rocky Hill after a deadly crash. (WFSB)

Two people were killed in an overnight crash along Interstate 91.

The crash occurred along I-91 southbound near exit 24 shortly after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

According to State Police the crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle and the vehicle rolled over during the crash.

State Police closed the highway for several hours, it was reopened around 3 a.m .Saturday.

Police have not identified the victims at this time.

