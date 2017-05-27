Longtime owner of Shady Glen dies

Longtime owner of the Shady Glen Dairy Stores William Hoch died Thursday.

Hoch, who begun working at the family business at the age of 15, died at Hartford Hospital May 25 after an extended illness.

Hoch worked at the store for over 60 years and took over the operation in 1970.

In addition, Hoch had a few other passions in life, antique cars, model trains and his family. He is survived by his wife Annette and three children.

Services are being held at St. Bartholomew Church in Manchester where Hoch was a trustee and Eucharistic Minister.

The family is asking in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Gengras Center School in West Hartford or St. Bartholomew Church.

