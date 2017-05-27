Route 10 closed in Avon following crash

A stretch of Route 10 is closed in Avon after a crash brought down a utility pole and wires.

The crash occurred between Fisher Drive and Route 44.

There is no word at this time if anyone was injured in the crash.

Officials expect the roadway to be closed for an extended period of time so repairs can be made. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

