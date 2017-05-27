New Haven PD mourns loss of officer killed in Myrtle Beach

Courtesy of the New Haven Police Department

The New Haven Police Department said on Saturday afternoon that the department is grieving the loss of an officer killed in a motorcycle crash in South Carolina.

New Haven Officer Edward Douglas was killed in a single vehicle accident on Saturday morning, on Oak Street and 16th Avenue N in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police in Myrtle Beach said.

Officer Douglas was pronounced dead on Saturday morning at 9:25 a.m.

Spokesperson for the New Haven Police Department, Officer David Hartman said Officer Douglas joined the police force in January 2013, and completed basic training and was assigned to the Community’s Patrol Division in August 2013. In late 2016, Officer Douglas worked for the Investigative Services Division in the narcotics unit.

Officer Hartman said Officer Douglas’ death has sent shockwaves through the 497 member department where Officer Hartman said he “was a valuable and highly respected member. There is a great emptiness left by Edward’s passing.”

Officer Douglas is survived by his mother, father and three brothers.

