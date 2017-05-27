Dozens gather to mourn the loss of man killed in New Haven

A daylight shooting in New Haven left one injured and another killed. (WFSB)

A crowd of at least 60 people gathered on Dickerman Street in New Haven to pay tribute to a friend and family member killed in a daylight shooting on Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the area of Dickerman Street to investigate shots fired that were picked up by the city’s Shot Spotter system. Police said they received numerous 911 calls that a person had been shot.

"I heard about nine to ten shots,” recalled New Haven resident Nicholas Russo. “I heard people on foot they were running."

Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, both were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Twenty-six-year-old, New Haven resident, Norman Boone was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, police said. Twenty-five-year old, Garien Suggs is in critical condition.

"The two injured guys, there was one on the floor who had a gunshot wound and the other they were trying to resuscitate him, but there was no life on him," eyewitness and New Haven resident Peggy Aponte told Eyewitness News.

Hours after the shooting, family and friends said they gathered to pray for the 6 and 8-year-old children Boone leaves behind.

"Right now, we're lighting some candles for him and praying that his mother gets through this and his daughter," said Boone’s aunt, Rosa LeSane. "It was hard for our family. Norman was a person he was a caring person. If you need him he was right there.”

Police were on scene for hours gathering evidence and speaking with those with any information. Family members said they are calling for an end to the violence.

"This has to stop. It has to stop,” said a friend of the Boone family, Donna Santiago.

“Everybody is affected, infected, everything. It's terrible and it has to stop."

Those with information are asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.