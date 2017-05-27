One dead, one injured in double shooting in New Haven on Saturday

A New Haven man was shot and killed and another injured following a shooting in New Haven on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the area of Dickerman Street to investigate shots fired that were picked up by the city’s Shot Spotter system.

Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, both were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Twenty-six-year-old, New Haven resident, Norman Boone was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, police said.

Those with information are asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.