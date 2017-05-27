One person killed in two car crash on Route 5/15 in Orange - WFSB 3 Connecticut

One person killed in two car crash on Route 5/15 in Orange

One person is dead and another injured after a two car crash with a rollover and ejection on Route 5/15 Southbound in Orange on Saturday.

Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 5/15 Southbound near exit 56 in Orange as troopers remain on scene to investigate the cause of the accident. 

The accident was reported after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

The right lane on the southbound side remains open. 

