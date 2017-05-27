Route 5/15 closed in Orange for one car rollover - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Route 5/15 closed in Orange for one car rollover

Posted: Updated:
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 5/15 Southbound near exit 56 in Orange for an accident.

Connecticut State Police said that one car has rolled over.

Police said there are life-threatening injuries.

The accident was reported after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.