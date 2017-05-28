PD: Driver who struck Vernon PD Cruiser admitted to texting and - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Driver who struck Vernon PD Cruiser admitted to texting and driving


(Vernon Police Department Image) (Vernon Police Department Image)
VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

A Vernon police cruiser was struck by a distracted driver who, police said, admitted to texting and driving early Sunday morning.

Police said the accident took place on Tonkanville Rd at 2:30 a.m.

In a caption that police posted to Facebook, police said ‘fortunately there were no injuries.’

