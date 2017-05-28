Woman falls at Ender's Falls State Park in Granby

Crews said a 26-year-old woman fell from the waterfalls at Ender’s Falls State Park in Granby on Sunday afternoon.

A representative from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection agency, Dennis Schain, said the local fire and EMS crews assisted the woman out of the woods to the parking area.

Schain said she was evaluated by EMS, but refused transportation to the hospital. She suffered minor injuries and Schain said she was taken to the hospital by a friend.

Earlier this month, a 22-year-old, University of Hartford student, Adam Messing fell from the waterfalls at the park, and suffered serious injuries.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, DEEP, Environmental Police, ENCON urge hikers to practice caution while hiking as the weather warms up.

