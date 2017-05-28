Crews respond to Ross’s Cliff in Danielson for injury

Emergency personnel responded to a person that fell at Ross’s Cliff in Danielson on Sunday.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications spokesperson, Travis Irons told Eyewitness News that a person suffering from serious injuries was transported via LIFESTAR to a Rhode Island Hospital.

The call for help was reported at 2:47 p.m. and crews cleared the scene shortly before 5 p.m. Irons said the operation was a technical rescue as crews were required to bring the patient from the cliff ledge to an accessible spot for transport.

Crews are investigating to determine a reason for the fall.

