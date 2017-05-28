Man dies after fall from Killingly cliff

A man fell at least 150 feet Sunday afternoon from Ross's Cliff at Old Furnace State Park in Danielson (WFSB)

A 37-year-old Killingly man has died after he fell from a cliff while hiking on Sunday afternoon.

The man was identified as Merton Hart III. He fell about 100 feet while hiking at Ross Pond State Park in Killingly.

Crews were called to the scene before 3 p.m. Sunday, and crews cleared the scene shortly before 5 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital in Rhode Island where he died overnight. Officials from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said the man suffered head and lower body injuries.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is now investigating the fall.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.