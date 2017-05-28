Serious car crash prompts closure of Route 66 in Portland

Crews on scene of an accident in Portland on Route 66 are investigating the events that led up to an accident. (WFSB)

Route 66 in Portland, known as Portland-Cobalt Rd, or the “ledges” is closed in the area of Depot Hill Rd is closed as crews respond to a single car crash.

Officials from the fire department said the male driver reportedly rolled his car down the embankment, which officials said, is a 50 ft. drop.

LIFESTAR was called and responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. for a patient transport to Hartford Hospital.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes as crews investigate and clear the accident site.

