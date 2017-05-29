Police: Woman claims random men went into her car

Police in several communities are investigating an incident that started in Bridgeport early Monday morning.

Crews confirm that an 18-year-old woman was found along South Turnpike Road in Wallingford.

Officers said the victim was driving when multiple men that she did not know went in the car with her in Bridgeport.

The woman tells police that the men went out of the car somewhere between Bridgeport and Waterbury. The victim only remembers seeing the cross by Holy Land and getting off the highway.

She dialed 911 and was eventually found in Wallingford. The 18-year-old woman was not physically hurt.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

