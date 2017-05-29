Police: Woman claims random men went into her car

Police in Clinton have arrested a man in connection with a double stabbing.More >
Route 66 in Portland, known as Portland-Cobalt Rd, or the “ledges” is closed in the area of Depot Hill Rd is closed as crews respond to a car crash.More >
A man was seriously injured after falling at least 150 feet from Ross's Cliff at Old Furnace State Park in Danielson.More >
Dozens of parades and ceremonies are schedule to be held across Connecticut to honor the memory of those who have served our country.More >
A Vernon police cruiser was struck by a distracted driver who, police said, admitted to texting and driving early Sunday morning.More >
Crews said a 26-year-old woman fell from the waterfalls at Ender’s Falls State Park in Granby on Saturday afternoon.More >
You can expect rain today, so grab the umbrella.More >
Longtime owner of the Shady Glen Dairy Stores William Hoch died Thursday.More >
