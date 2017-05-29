Woman forced to drive suspects after Bridgeport shooting, ends up in Wallingford

A incident that began in Bridgeport ended at the First Connecticut Credit Union in Wallingford. (WFSB)

Police in several communities are investigating an incident that started as a shooting in Bridgeport and ended with a woman meeting police in Wallingford early Monday morning.

Bridgeport police said they received calls about shots being fired in the area of 91 Federal St. around 1 a.m. on Monday.

A male victim was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting took place, Bridgeport police told Eyewitness News several men jumped into the victim's car and instructed his 18-year-old girlfriend to drive.

The teen told authorities there were two or three people in the car and she did not know any of them.

Police said the victim remembers pulling off the highway and seeing the cross by Holy Land USA.

However, Bridgeport police said the men eventually dropped the woman off in Wallingford.

She dialed 911 and was instructed by state police to go to a safe and public place. Officers from the Wallingford police department met up with the teen at the First Connecticut Credit Union on South Turnpike Road around 2:30 a.m. and waited with her until Bridgeport police arrived.

A car was towed from the credit union. She was brought home by Bridgeport police.

The 18-year-old was uninjured.

Police said there appears to be multiple suspects and called the investigation "active."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport police at 203-567-TIPS.

