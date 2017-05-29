Middletown parade vows to go ahead despite rain

This was taken from a previous Memorial Day parade in Middletown. (WFSB file photo)

Flags will fly at half staff from sunrise until noon on Monday as the nation honors those who gave their lives for the country.

While the rainy weather has put a damper on Memorial Day for cities and towns across Connecticut, many parades will be going on as scheduled, including one in Middletown.

Hundreds of people are expected to come out for the parade regardless of the weather in a tradition that dates back to the 1890s.

The theme this year is "Jewish war veterans."

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m.; however, some roads will close around 10 a.m. The closures include parts of Main and Washington Streets.

The parade will make its way down Main Street to the Union Green.

People coming in from Portland over the Arrigoni Bridge will have to head down Hartford Avenue to Route 9.

