Clouds stick around tonight, tomorrow

It's been a wet Memorial Day for many communities around the state.

The unofficial start to summer didn't really feel like summer on Monday.

Temperatures only stayed in the 50s to near 60 degrees on Monday, and showers passed through the state for most of the day.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said most of the rain will exit the state Monday evening, but some spotty drizzle will be left behind for some.

"Temperatures will hold in the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s," DePrest said.

Expect mostly cloudy skies when you head back to work and school on Tuesday, but there could be a little sunshine from time to time.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side, with highs in the 60s.

"We may have a shot at 70 degrees in some parts of the state if enough sunshine breaks through the clouds," DePrest said.

There could be a shower on Tuesday, but most of the state stays dry.

More showers are possible Wednesday, and perhaps a few thunderstorms. The best chance for precipitation is in the afternoon and evening.

"Sky conditions will vary from partly sunny to mostly cloudy and temperatures will rise a little closer to normal," DePrest said.

Thursday looks good, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s.

Showers return on Friday.

