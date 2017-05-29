Showers could put a damper on Memorial Day plans

It's looking like a wet Memorial Day for many communities around the state.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said a storm system began moving into the state early Monday morning.

"You'll want to have those umbrellas handy as you head out for the Memorial Day Parades as most of the day will be showery, if not downright rainy," Haney said. "We can expect about a half an inch of during the day [Monday]."

Temperatures are only expected to be in the 50s and 60s.

During the 6 a.m. broadcast, Haney said it was the shoreline that was experiencing that rain.

"New London, Stonington [and] Mystic, those roads are going to be wet," he warned. "Be careful."

At that point, there wasn't any rain in inland Connecticut, yet.

"All of those towns are going to get wet," Haney said. "If it's not raining in your hometown, it will be."

He said it will not be raining in every town all the time on Monday.

"Is it going to be a complete washout? No," Haney said. "But there are going to be periods of scattered showers that are going to move through, especially late morning into the early afternoon."

He said hopefully by 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., things will start to wind down.

"Maybe you'll be able to squeeze that barbeque in," Haney said.

Tuesday and Wednesday are both looking a bit unsettled.

"[Tuesday] will be partly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s, perhaps the upper 70s," Haney said. "A couple of showers are possible in the late afternoon and evening."

Similar conditions can be expected for Wednesday.

Thursday may be dry, but showers and thunderstorms appear to be on the horizon for Friday.

