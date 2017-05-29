Avon club seeks to break bocce world record

Members of the Prince Thomas Savoy Club in Avon aimed at breaking a bocce world record Sunday into Monday. (WFSB)

Members of a club in Avon are hoping to beat a Guinness world record for the game of bocce.

Eight members of the Prince Thomas of Savoy Club are working on the record.

They've been playing the Italian game since 8 a.m. on Sunday.

They'll play until 4 p.m. on Monday.

They said the event is to honor the club's 100th anniversary.

Eyewitness News spoke with some of the players on Monday morning just as they hit the 24 hour mark.

"My wife thinks I'm crazy [and] my friends think I'm crazy," said Joseph Gentile, a bocce player. "But I just had to be part of this. It's part of my culture and my heritage, and I just wanted in."

The current bocce world record stands at 24 hours straight. The Prince Thomas of Savoy Club is aiming for 32 hours.

Gentile was going strong without any sleep.

"There's a little white ball that's called the pallino and you throw that out first and then there's balls to be thrown to acquire points," said Laurie Hill of the Prince Thomas of Savoy Club.

"[Players get] one 5 minute break every hour," explained Susan Stansfield, also from the Prince Thomas of Savoy clubs. "We can bank those breaks if we don't want to take them, but we can eat and drink while we're playing."

The rules to break the record are very strict.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, timekeepers must be present and witnesses must be on hand to make sure everything is official.

Organizers said the club will know in four months whether they officially broke the record.

