Plainville pushes on with parade despite threat of showers

The rain held off for the Memorial Day parade in Plainville.

Marchers stepped off as planned and spectators told Eyewitness News that they weren't going to let the threat of bad weather literally rain on their parade.

"We've come every year since we were kids, it's just what we do," said Jennifer Miner of Plainville. "It's part of the holiday."

Miner said coming to the parade is a long-standing tradition for her family.

"There are so many people that give selflessly of themselves," she said. "[It's] definitely important."

It's a tradition that's now been passed down to the younger generation.

"I like the veterans," said Gracelynn of Plainville.

"I love the Navy!" said Aiden, also of Plainville.

The parade stepped off from Broad Street at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Some feared it would be rained out.

"Last year it got rained out, so you know, it's unfortunate," said Susan Simone, a veteran. "It should go on rain or shine."

Middle school and high school bands played, boy and girl scouts marched and local leaders, like Rep. Elizabeth Esty, were also on hand.

The parade ended at the Veterans Memorial Park at the Corner of Maple and Whiting streets where the VFW and American Legion gathered to acknowledge the lives that were lost while serving the country.

This year, a Gold Star Memorial monument was unveiled and dedicated.

The monument honors those who suffered the loss of a loved one who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Those families told Eyewitness News that this is a day for remembrance and to pay tribute to their work.

