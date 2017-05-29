Man seriously injured in West Haven crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Man seriously injured in West Haven crash

A man was seriously injured in a crash in West Haven on Monday. (WFSB)
A man was seriously injured in a crash in West Haven on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Saw Mill Road.

The crash had closed Saw Mill Road between Meloy Road to the I-95 on-ramp. The road has since reopened.

Police said the car had exited the off-ramp and hit a utility pole.

No further details were immediately available.

