Man seriously injured in West Haven crash

A man was seriously injured in a crash in West Haven on Monday afternoon.

It happened on Saw Mill Road.

The crash had closed Saw Mill Road between Meloy Road to the I-95 on-ramp. The road has since reopened.

Police said the car had exited the off-ramp and hit a utility pole.

No further details were immediately available.

