Serious Crash closes road in West Haven

A serious single car roll-over crash has closed a section of Saw Mill road in West Haven.

According to police, Saw Mill Road is closed between Meloy Road to the Interstate 95 on ramp. State Police have also closed the southbound exit 42 off ramp as West Haven investigates the crash.

Police said there are injuries in the crash, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.