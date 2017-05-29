Derby fire department ATV involved in crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Derby fire department ATV involved in crash

A man was injured in Derby Monday afternoon after a fire department ATV he was driving rolled over.

The crash happened on Derby Avenue, police said.

Only the one injury was reported.

Police said the ATV was not responding to an emergency call.

