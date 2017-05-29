Brighter and Milder Days Ahead!

MEMORIAL DAY RECAP…

I hope you had a chance to enjoy your Memorial Day despite the weather! As you well know, it was damp and unseasonably cool. Rainfall today ranged from a few hundredths of an inch to around 0.40” in Southeastern Connecticut in cities like Groton. High temperatures were only in the 50s to near 60 degrees due to a cool maritime flow and the cloud cover certainly didn’t help. The normal for May 29th is 75 degrees. Not even close! By the way, the coldest high temperature on record for May 29th is 51 degrees and that was all the way back in 1917.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

It won’t be nice by any means, but you may be able to squeeze in that holiday cookout. Most of the rain will exit the state this evening and we’ll be left with a few sprinkles and some spotty drizzle. Temperatures will hold in the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We may still have some spotty drizzle overnight.

BACK TO WORK…

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature in Southern New England tomorrow. However, it will be weak and a lot moisture will linger in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Therefore, we expect mostly cloudy skies with a little sunshine from time to time. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with highs in the 60s. We may have a shot at 70 degrees in some parts of the state if enough sunshine breaks through the clouds. We can’t rule out a shower tomorrow, especially in the Western Hills. Most of the state will have a mainly dry day.

Tomorrow night will mostly cloudy and there may be a better chance for a shower. Overnight lows will range from 50-55.

WEDNESDAY…

A dip in the jet stream and a weak surface trough will bring the threat of showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms. The best chance for showers will come in the afternoon and evening. Sky conditions will vary from partly sunny to mostly cloudy and temperatures will rise a little closer to normal. We are forecasting highs in the low and middle 70s.

THE FIRST DAY OF JUNE…

Thursday is looking good! We expect a dry day with partly sunny skies, seasonably mild temperatures, and a light northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the middle 70s. The normal high for June 1st is 76 degrees!

SHOWERS RETURN FRIDAY…

The atmosphere will become a bit more unstable on Friday. Therefore, any sunshine will likely cause a lot of clouds to build up and showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will likely rise well into the 70s before the showers arrive.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…

A dip in the jet stream along with a strong cold front should combine to deliver showers and thunderstorms during the day on Saturday. A southwesterly flow ahead of the cold front will allow for mild temperatures, rising from near 60 degrees Saturday morning to the middle 70s by the afternoon.



By Sunday, the front will have cleared Connecticut. Behind it, high pressure centered near the Great Lakes and a low pressure system over the Canadian Maritimes will combine to deliver a partly cloudy, dry day with gusty northwest wind. The sunshine will send high temperatures into the lower and middle 70s with pleasantly low humidity.



EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Some more energy will round the base of a trough over Eastern North America towards Connecticut by Monday. This will cause early sunshine to give way to clouds and possibly a shower in the afternoon. We expect most of the day to be dry, though, with high temperatures reaching the lower 70s.

THE UPCOMING HURRICANE SEASON

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued their forecast today for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. For several reasons, forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center are expecting an active season with 11-17 tropical storms (average is 12) of which 5-9 are expected to become hurricanes (average is 6) and of those hurricanes 2-4 are expected to become major (average is 3). A major hurricane is a category 3, 4, or 5 with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. A weak or absent El Nino in the Pacific, weak shear over the Atlantic Basin, and normal or warmer than normal sea surface temperatures favor an active season.

The season runs from June 1st through November 30th. However, this season got off to an unusually early start when Tropical Storm Arlene formed in the Eastern Atlantic in April.

The last hurricane to score a direct hit on Connecticut was Gloria on September 27th in 1985. Gloria’s eye crossed the Connecticut Coast near Bridgeport.

How the upcoming season will impact Connecticut remains to be seen, but the Early Warning Forecast team will keep you safe and informed over the coming months!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Weather Intern Nathaniel Clark

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”