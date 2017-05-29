Wolcott teacher at center of police investigation

Police in Wolcott said a teacher is at the center of an investigation.

Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said the investigation is into a possible theft of PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) funds.

A letter was sent to parents and staff on Monday afternoon that said, in part “The matter in no way involves any threat to student safety or well-being. The matter in no way involves Board of Education funds. The matter did not have a negative impact on students’ work in the classroom.”

The letter, sent by Superintendent of Schools Tony Gasper, continued to say “I want to assure you that the Board of Education, school administrators, the full staff, and I are committed to ensuring a safe, productive, and nurturing learning environment for all of our students.

The name of the teacher has not been released.

