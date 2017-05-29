Erik Estrada spotted at Bradley Airport

Erik Estrada was spotted at Bradley International Airport on Monday (CT State Police)

A familiar face was seen at Bradley International Airport on Monday.

Connecticut State Police took to Facebook to share a photo of Erik Estrada with Trooper Cummings.

Estrada is known for his role as Officer Frank "Ponch" Poncherello in the television series CHiPs.

It is unclear where Estrada was traveling to.

