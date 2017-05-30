East Hartford teachers rally in response to Devos remarks

A familiar face was seen at Bradley International Airport on Monday.More >
Police in Wolcott said a teacher is at the center of an investigation.More >
A 37-year-old Killingly man has died after he fell from a cliff while hiking on Sunday afternoon.More >
A zookeeper killed by a tiger in an enclosure at a UK zoo was doing the job she loved, according to her mother.More >
A tiger killed a zookeeper in an enclosure at Hamerton Zoo Park in the hamlet of Steeple Gidding, near Cambridge, United Kingdom, on Monday morning, according to a post on the Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Facebook page.More >
Tiger Woods attributed an "unexpected reaction" to prescription medicine for his arrest on a DUI charge that landed him in a Florida jail Monday for nearly four hours.More >
A man from Milford faces driving under the influence charges after police said he was caught sleeping behind the wheel of a car in a restaurant drive-thru lane.More >
When given the opportunity to pose for a photo with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, a group of eighth-graders said "no."More >
East Hartford teachers protested outside of the high school on Tuesday morning to send a message to the National Education Secretary.More >
Today is going to be cloudy and cool. There's also a chance for a shower tonight, so keep that umbrella handy.More >
