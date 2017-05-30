East Hartford teachers rally in response to Devos remarks

Educators prepared signs for a planned protest against Education Secretary Betsy Devos' remarks in which she referred to East Hartford High School as an 'adult daycare.'

Educators prepare for a rally against remarks made by Education Secretary Betsy Devos. (WFSB)

East Hartford teachers protested outside of the high school on Tuesday morning to send a message to the National Education Secretary.

Betsy Devos called East Hartford High School a "dangerous daycare" last week during a speech. The move sparked outrage among educators in the district.

Demonstrators kicked off their efforts at 6:30 a.m. See photos of the protest here.

Ahead of the rally, teachers made signs that contained messages like "Devos is Wrong!"

They showed off those signs to stand up for the district they love.

Secretary Devos brought up East Hartford schools during a House Appropriations Subcommittee Hearing. She said she met a man named "Michael" who grew up in East Hartford.

According to her remarks, Michael told her that students "really ruled the classroom at the high school, and it was an adult daycare."

Devos used it as an example, saying there are millions of students just like Michael who are trapped in schools that fail to meet their needs and that fail to unlock their potential.

East Hartford teachers fired back by criticizing Devos for not stepping foot in one of the schools to assess the situation for herself.

The Connecticut Education and the East Hartford Education Associations attended Tuesday morning's rally.

"You walk into our classrooms and see very dedicated professionals and students learning high quality level things. She should be our biggest supporter, and right now she's our biggest adversary," explained third grade teacher Annie Irvine.

Gov. Dannel Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman and state Department of Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell will address the comments made by Devos later Tuesday morning at East Hartford High School.

They are expected to speak around 10:15 a.m.

