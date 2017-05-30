Parents warn Malloy budget cuts will slash state health care

Parents who rely on the state's Husky Health coverage program claim the governor's proposed budget cuts will slash health care.

They planned a rally on Tuesday in Hartford to illustrate their point.

Parents and supporters said cuts were proposed for certain services that they called vital to their families and the communities.

Gov. Dannel Malloy's proposal includes major cuts across the board to offset a mounting budget deficit and manage costs in different sectors.

Those covered under Husky "A" said thousands of low-income families could lose their entire coverage because of it.

They said changes would lower the number of people eligible to be on the plan, which would leave 9,500 families without health care.

Critics of the cuts said they will speak out on Tuesday in hopes of showing how the cuts will directly impact them.

The protest is set for 11:30 a.m. at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

