Police: Drunk man argued with people from condo parking lot

Dallas Smith is accused of causing a drunk disturbance at a Ledyard condo complex. (Ledyard police)

Police in Ledyard said they arrested a man following a disturbance at a condominium complex.

They said Dallas Smith, 22, of Groton, got into an argument with residents at the Lakeside Condominium complex.

Police were called around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday when the residents reported that Smith was yelling profanities from the parking lot.

When they arrived, Smith continued to cause a disturbance, police said.

He even asked an officer to arrest him.

Smith was taken into custody without incident.

He was processed and released on a $500 non-surety bond and scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on June 13.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.