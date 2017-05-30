1 dies after crash on off-ramp on I-84 in Newtown - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TRAFFIC ALERT

1 dies after crash on off-ramp on I-84 in Newtown

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -

A pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Newtown on Tuesday morning.

State police said the off-ramp for Exit 11 was closed after a crash around 9 a.m. As of 12:30 p.m., the ramp remain closed for traffic. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed when approaching that area. 

State police said someone died in the crash, but did not release a name, age or gender. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

