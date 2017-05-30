Man dies after being hit on I-84 ramp in Newtown

A man was struck and killed by a car on I-84 East in Newtown Tuesday morning.

Police said Gerard Mauskapf, of Red Hook, NY, had pulled his car over on the side of the Exit 11 ramp on I-84 east.

He then got out of his vehicle and that's when another car hit Mauskapf's car, and him. He died at the scene. It is unclear why Mauskapf got out of his car.

The person driving the second car was not injured, police said.

The ramp was closed for a few hours while police investigated the crash. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

