Person hit by vehicle on off-ramp on I-84 in Newtown

A pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Newtown on Tuesday morning.

State police said the off-ramp for Exit 11 was closed after a crash around 9 a.m.

The injuries suffered by the pedestrian were believed to be "life-threatening," according to state police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

