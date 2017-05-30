Person hit by vehicle on off-ramp on I-84 in Newtown - WFSB 3 Connecticut

TRAFFIC ALERT

Person hit by vehicle on off-ramp on I-84 in Newtown

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) -

A pedestrian was hit by a motor vehicle on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Newtown on Tuesday morning.

State police said the off-ramp for Exit 11 was closed after a crash around 9 a.m.

The injuries suffered by the pedestrian were believed to be "life-threatening," according to state police. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

