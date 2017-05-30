PD: Man threatens to 'kill' Milford woman

A 25-year-old man was arrested after police said he told a woman that he was “going to kill her” on Saturday evening.

Sean Delaney-Kosmicki, of Stratford, was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct, second-degree strangulation and second-degree threatening.

The arrest of Delaney-Kosmicki comes after officers were called to a report of domestic violence incident at a home on Merwin Avenue around 7 p.m.

Police said that Delaney-Kosmicki was involved in a “physical altercation” with a woman in the home and "wrapped his arm around the female’s neck in a forceful manner."

Delaney-Kosmicki was released on a promise to appear in Milford Superior Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.